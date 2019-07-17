Mastercard and Zoho expand partnership to provide tools on a global scale

After beginning their partnership in India, Zoho Corp. and Mastercard Inc. have announced they a partnership expansion to provide Zoho’s tools to Mastercard clients all over the world.

The partnership gives access to Mastercard’s SMB clients to the tools in the Zoho suite, including marketing, accounting, and CRM tools to automate and digitize time-intensive, paper-based processes.

“We are excited to partner with Mastercard, a company committed to empowering small business owners across the globe. This partnership connects small businesses to the innovative applications that enable them to access, manage and analyze real-time information that are critical to their success,” said Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer of Zoho. “Together, Zoho and Mastercard simplify the daily responsibilities of these entrepreneurs and help their businesses grow and thrive. As partners, we embark on our joint mission to fuel the global small business economy.”

According to the press release, small businesses account for nearly 50 percent of the world’s GDP and employ almost two-thirds of the global workforce, and Mastercard says this move was made with those businesses in mind.

“When Mastercard and Zoho come together, we’re able to pair our smart solutions and scale to fundamentally address some of the challenges small businesses owners face every day,” said Zahir Khoja, executive vice president of global acceptance at Mastercard, in a press release. “These entrepreneurs drive job creation, productivity and growth globally; it’s critical that we find partners and develop solutions that allow us to help them succeed.”

The new solutions will be available later this year.