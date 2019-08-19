Hashtag Trending – new Bluetooth vulnerability; better YouTube copyright system; seniors glued to smartphones

New Bluetooth vulnerability discovered Google improves its copyright claim system, seniors spend the most time in front of a screen.

Our first story is about a new vulnerability discovered in the Bluetooth standard called Key Negotiation of Bluetooth, or KNOB for short. KNOB, allows the attacker to infiltrate a Bluetooth device while it’s establishing secure communication with the host device and limit the password length to a single digit, making it effortless to crack. The worst part is that it affects all Bluetooth devices without a minimum password length requirement made in the past 20 years. The organization that created Bluetooth doesn’t have a fix for this, but manufacturers can prevent this by enforcing a minimum password length on their products.

The next story came from Google. YouTube is removing the copyright holder’s ability to redirect monetization from copyrighted videos. We’ve all heard horror stories of the rampant abuse of YouTube’s copyright system. Creators would have their content copyrighted for second-long sound clips. One creator even had his video copyrighted because it included the sound of the wind. By removing the monetary incentive, YouTube hopes that copyright holders would be more lenient in allowing the creators to revise their content. The new policy only affects manual claims. YouTube’s automatic Content ID matching system will not be affected.

The younger generation has been criticized for spending too much time on their phones, but it’s actually the elderly who are most glued to the screen. Trending on Reddit, a recent report shows that American seniors 65 and older spend nearly ten hours a day in front of some sort of display–whether it be TVs, smartphones, or computers. The statistics gently alludes to the senior’s inactive lifestyle. However you’re spending your time, try and get some fresh air once in a while.

