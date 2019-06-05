Hashtag Trending – iTunes lives in Windows; Microsoft dual-screen device; Firefox blocks cookies

iTunes will continue to exist on Windows, Microsoft teases dual-screen device, Firefox now natively blocks cookies.



It's Wednesday, June 5th

Trending on Google, the iTunes app will continue to live on Windows. At its WWDC event on Monday, Apple officially sliced up the iTunes app into the Apple Music, Apple Podcast, and Apple TV. While the division will arrive with the next generation of macOS, iTunes won’t be going anywhere on Windows. Apple promises that there will be no change to iTunes functionality in Windows, but hasn’t commented much on how much support it plans on giving.

Trending on Google again, Microsoft has shown off a dual-display prototype to its device team. Codenamed Centaurus, the project has been under development for two years. It’s rumored to be larger than a phone and will run Windows Lite, a trimmed version of Windows designed for mobile devices. Because it’s still shrouded in secrecy, no other information is available at this time.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, the Mozilla Firefox browser now natively blocks loathsome tracking cookies. Cookies are small scripts stored on your computer that scrapes your surfing patterns. This information is in turn used to generate targeted ads and service suggestions. Given the innumerable data leaks across all digital sectors, Mozilla is hoping to turn cookie blocking to a standard, not just a feature.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.