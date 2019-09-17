Hashtag Trending – iPhone update catching sketchy apps; Tech companies dying out?; No more need to cancel subscriptions

The new iPhone update is already catching sketchy activity from apps; It could be that “tech companies” are slowly dying; Those in the UK no longer need to cancel subscriptions

One of the biggest features of the new iOS 13 update was that it would be able to detect when apps on your iPhone are tracking and using your data in covert ways to attempt to avoid detection by the user. And it seems according to a story trending on Reddit, that some users have already seen some big name apps get caught red handed. Apps like Facebook and Youtube have been some of the biggest offenders so far, with Facebook trying to track peoples location at all times, whether they are on the app or not, by asking for access to the users Bluetooth. All I can say to that is no thank you!

While anybody can see that the tech craze is not going anywhere, in fact, it is just a part of life now. But according to a study from Recode trending on LinkedIn, we could be seeing the death of the tech company, at least the phrase that has been so overused to describe any company with even a small relation to tech. Despite seeing recent public IPO filings by companies like Uber and WeWork being classified as tech companies, according to the study, the phrases tech and technology have been used 12 per cent less in business documents since August of 2018. Hopefully that start to trickle into all the other buzz words we hear far too often in the industry.

And lastly, we have another story trending on Reddit. How often have you signed up for a free month of a service with every intention to cancel it after the free trial period only to forget and get hit with the dreaded charge on next months credit card bill? No need to fret any longer! At least if you live in the UK. A new app, dubbed Free Trial Surfing, which is now available in Apple’s app store with a web version soon to follow. Here’s to hoping it comes to North America soon!