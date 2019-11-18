Hashtag Trending – Google to shield personal data, Facebook signs lease in New York, Disney+ early reactions

Google is bowing down to European data protection authorities, Facebook signs a lease for 30 floors of office space in New York, and despite technical glitches, millions flock to Disney’s new streaming platform.

Google says starting February, its ad exchange will stop telling advertisers what categories of websites users are visiting, a response to European authorities that have said the tech giant’s real-time ad auctions violate GDPR rules. Google has faced scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic over its advertising business, with 50 U.S. attorneys general launching an antitrust investigation into the search giant last week. The move also comes after recent reports surfaced that some of the UK’s largest health websites had been sharing sensitive data with companies like Google.

There’s still plenty of chatter about Facebook’s new office space in New York. The social media giant signed a lease for more than 1.5 million square feet of office space in New York City’s Hudson Yards. The lease includes 30 floors and three buildings, and Facebook says the deal is one of the largest real estate transactions in Facebook’s history.

And lastly, social media is still abuzz about the latest streaming service to hit the market. Despite some technical hiccups, Disney+ says it has already reached over 10 million customers since last week’s launch, propelling Walt Disney’s shares to record highs. The new streaming service includes hundreds of films from the company’s own vault, and several new tv shows from Marvel Studios.

