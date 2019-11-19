Hashtag Trending – Travelers warned against USB charging; SoftBank creating internet giant; Apple bans vaping apps

Travelers advised not to using USB charging ports; SoftBank creating Japanese internet giant; Apple bans vaping apps.

Today’s stories all find their way to us from Google.

For those who travel often, the use of USB charging stations is not a foreign concept. But now, the LA County DA’s office has warned travellers against using those. This warning came from the discovery of a new scam called “juice jacking” in which bad actors are able to manipulate these charging stations through malware to cause damaging effects like locking the phone or stealing information from the device.

Next up, it appears that SoftBank is putting plans into place to create a Japanese internet giant. The plan entails SoftBank combining its Yahoo Japan business with Line Corp. in a deal that values the country’s leading messaging service at 11 and a half billion dollars. The deal still requires shareholder approval and is expected to be finalized by next October.

And lastly, the war on vaping continues to rage on and now Apple has joined the fight as it has announced that it is removing and banning all vaping-related apps from its app store. You may be asking yourself, what does a vaping-related app do? Well it is not for the sale of vape products, as Apple had already banned that, but it seems to be instead apps like vaping-related games and apps that can control your app from your phone.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.