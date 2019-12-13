Hashtag Trending – Glassdoor rankings, Galaxy Folds sales, new Google Assistant

Facebook and google get bounced out of glassdoor’s top 10 best places; Samsung has already sold over 1 million Galaxy Folds globally, and Google’s new assistant arrives in Canada.

Facebook and Google have long been considered the most desirable workplaces in the US. Boy have things changed. While they crack the top 25, the two companies are absent from the annual top-10 ranking published by glassdoor this month. HubSpot has come out of nowhere to claim the No. 1 spot in the overall rankings, followed closely by other tech companies like DocuSign and Ultimate Software. Glassdoor’s ranking is based on reviews from employees at each company, and thus the ranking is a reflection of actual Facebook and Google employees. Google occupied the No. 11 spot on this year’s list.

Trending on Google, Samsung has already sold one million Galaxy Fold smartphones worldwide. Released in September, Galaxy Fold was first announced at the Mobile World Congress 2019 and launched months later in April, where reviewers pointed out multiple problems with the device. It was re-released in late September after the company reworked the product. Well, seems that made no difference as far as its sales or demand is concerned. There’s still a million people who want to use this product in spite of its incredibly high price tag of $2, 000 and a rocky launch. It doesn’t stop here… the company expects to sell six million foldable devices in 2020, and a whopping 20 million by 2021.

Lastly, trending on multiple platforms is the news that the new google assistant is rolling out in five countries including Canada. For the first time, the new assistant is exclusive to the Pixel 4.

