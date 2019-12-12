TikTok hiring country manager for Canada

It seems TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media company headquartered in California, is looking to make a move into Canada, following a job posting for a country manager for Canada on LinkedIn.

The posting calls for an individual who can “build a world-class team and set the vision and strategy for the Canadian market on the Tiktok platform.”

The country manager will also be responsible for identifying and supporting key creators, partners, and influencers in the Canadian market, with an eye towards audience development and content partnerships.

TikTok says that its ideal candidate would boast a BS/BA in advertising, fine art, design, or another relevant field, have 15 or more years in digital media, creator partner management, content development, multi‑channel programming, planning, and/or production strategy, and also possess “a background in developing creator communities and the entrepreneurial experience to build a team from scratch across multiple functions with minimal oversight.”