Hashtag Trending – Facebook uses AI to stop revenge porn, millennials watch more Netflix than all other TV, Tesla Model Y

Facebook will use AI to prevent revenge porn, millennials are watching a ton of Netflix, and Tesla announces its new Model Y compact SUV.

Trending on Google, Facebook is employing artificial intelligence to take down revenge porn. As we all know, social media is basically the garbage dump of our collective human behaviour. Revenge porn in just one form of those vile expressions. It involves posting intimate pictures of a former partner, without their consent. But now Facebook will use AI to detect those posts before you even have to complain about them. The machine learning algorithm was trained based on the unfortunately huge database of revenge porn posts flagged by users. It usually contains a partially nude photo and derogatory text. One strange thing about this story is that Facebook is suggesting users could help train the AI by proactively sending Facebook their intimate photos. That sort of seems like a lot of trust to ask for there.

Trending on Reddit, millennials spend more time watching Netflix than they do television. This is not shocking, right? I mean, I’m a millennial and I have never subscribed to cable. That’s the norm with my friends as well. But now the numbers from Netflix’s latest quarterly earnings report is putting some numbers to this trend. In the U.S. 58 million Netflix subscribers spent about two hours per day watching the content. Millennials are likely to spend more time than the average. According to Nielsen, 18 to 34 year olds are spending about two hours per day watching television. So what did we learn from this? First, millennials are watching more Netflix than all their time combined watching TV. Second, millennials spend too much time on the couch. Four hours a day guys? Seriously.

Trending on ProductHunt, the new Tesla Model Y. It’s an electric, compact SUV and the price starts at $39,000 USD. Its range is up to 370 km on a single charge. The car should start shipping in the fall of 2020, but if you want the most affordable base model, you’ll have to wait until Spring of 2021. This announcement comes two weeks after the Tesla 3 sedan was made available for purchase. And Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla will be closing its showrooms and selling exclusively online.