Hashtag Trending – Facebook beefs up Live restrictions; OnePlus 7 Pro review; WannaCry 2 years later

Facebook takes action to prevent hateful content from live-streaming on its platform. The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone gets a rave review. And two year after the WannaCry ransomware, we’re still haunted by its threat.

Trending on LinkedIn, Facebook has introduced new restrictions on its live-streaming videos. The social network says it wants to prevent its services from being used to “cause harm or spread hate.” This is following March’s attacks in New Zealand that saw the act of terrorism live broadcast over the platform. Facebook says there is now a one-strike policy. Users that violate its most serious policies will be restricted from using live-streaming for a set period of time. For example, if you share a link to a terrorist statement without any added context, you will be immediately blocked from using Facebook Live for a period of time. Facebook hopes to extend this new policy to other areas soon, including ads.

Trending on Youtube, is Marques Brownlee’s review of the OnePlus 7 Pro. This is a smartphone made by an independent manufacturer that you’d have to order online to have shipped to Canada. No carrier here sells it. It offers a larger screen size of any other smartphone in Canada, at 6.67 inches, without any hint of a bezel. The screen and the speed are the stand out features of this premium device. The OLED display runs at 90 Hz. There’s not even a notch for the camera. The selfie camera pops out of the top.

Trending on Google, two years after WannaCry spread around the world and crippled government and hospital systems, people are still worried about it. WannaCry was the product of leaked NSA tools, weaponized by hackers. We sort of don’t know what those tools could do next. Even with WannaCry, more than one million devices are still vulnerable to the exploit. Microsoft released patches for it, but as with any update, computer users and businesses are often bad at deploying them. Remember, keep your systems patched and up to date. And to protect yourself against ransomware, keep a current, secure and isolated backup.