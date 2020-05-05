Hashtag Trending – Facebook bans anti-lockdown protesters; Amazon VP condemns Amazon, quits; New Apple Macbooks

Anti-quarantine protesters jumped onto other social platforms after being shut down by Facebook, Amazon Vice President Tim Bray said Amazon is designed to create a climate of fear and quits the company, Apple releases new MacBook 13 with an improved keyboard and more storage.

With Facebook banning anti-lockdown groups left and right, shunned protests have flocked to other social media platforms to rally against the pandemic containment efforts. In particular, MeWe has seen a surge in the number of protestors banding under the slogans such as Open Texas Now, ReOpenFL, and Ohians Against Excessive Quarantine. While the site’s founder condemns actions that break laws, it has taken little action to remove them. While Canada has also seen a few anti-lockdown activist groups, the situation isn’t as extreme as the U.S.

Amazon Vice President Tim Bray resigned his position on May 1st to protest against Amazon firing warehouse employees who are worried about COVID19. In his heated open letter, Bray openly condemned the company, calling it “Chickenshit”. His letter also names several Amazon employees who were victims of unjust firings. Ultimately, Bray wrote that “firing whistleblowers is the evidence of a vein of texity running through the company culture” and that he does not want to participate in that “poison”.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro 13 released today includes a few big upgrades. The company has finally, finally increased the base storage capacity from 128GB to 256GB. In addition, the dreadful butterfly keyboard has been replaced with Magic Keyboard, which uses plastic levers instead of metal fins. Performance got a bump up, too, the new MacBook Pros now feature Intel’s 10th-gen processors and Iris Pro graphics. Pricing starts at CA$1,699.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.