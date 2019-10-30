Hashtag Trending – Facebook ad policy upset, gender neutral emojis, Adobe accounts exposed

Facebook workers decry the company’s ad policy, the latest Apple iOS offers gender-neutral emojis, and Adobe faces backlash for leaving millions of Adobe accounts exposed.

Facebook employees aren’t mincing words: Letting politicians post ads with false claims on Facebook is not representative of their values. That’s according to the roughly 250 Facebook employees who penned a letter — obtained by The New York Times — to CEO Mark Zuckerberg objecting to a recent decision that gives politicians free rein. It’s just the latest example of a tech company’s employees pushing back against the brand. Last year, Google workers walked off the job protesting payouts to executives accused of sexual misconduct, while Amazon’s employees, for months, have been demanding for climate change action and improved working conditions at its fulfillment centres.

The emoji library is growing by almost 170. The latest iOS update includes 138 new gender-neutral forms, as well as 30 combinations of people holding hands with various skin tone. It also includes an otter, a skunk, a wheelchair, more. People have quickly taken to Twitter to share their opinions. The gender-neutral forms have definitely been a hit, but a lot of people are expressing their joy over the otter and yawn emojis. I swear those already existed …

And lastly, LinkedIn is still buzzing about the news that the data of roughly 7.5 million Adobe customers was visible to anyone with a web browser. Bloomberg is reporting that the data cache wasn’t protected, allowing anyone access to client information if they knew how to find it. While the exposed data wasn’t very valuable, they could be used to launch better-crafted phishing campaigns against customers whose data was exposed. A researcher reported his findings to Adobe on October 19 and the company secured the database on the same day.

