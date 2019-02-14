Hashtag Trending – DNA matchmaking; Americans lose $143M to online dating scams; 3D-printed avacado with emotions

“This podcast is brought to you by Amazon Web Services. Companies build more of their IT infrastructure on AWS than the next four cloud providers combined. Visit aws.amazon.com to learn how AWS can help you modernize your IT.”

An online service plays matchmaker based on DNA samples; Americans are not only getting their wallets emptied by online scammers but their hearts broken as well, and what to do if you need a Valentine’s Day gift in a pinch.

Roses are red, violets are blue, popular technology news is trending, and I’m here to update you.

Trending on Google – What’s more romantic than using the science of DNA analysis to determine dating compatibility? Vancouver-based firm DNA Romance says it can combine that with a Myers-Briggs personality test to gauge romantic chemistry. It all hinges around your Major Histocompatibility Complex genes. If two people have very different genes here, they’ll have chemistry. If people with similar genes will find each other to smell repulsive. So in this case, it appears that opposites really do attract. By the way, the site is free to use at the moment, and you can import your DNA from sites like 23andMe.

Trending on Reddit, Americans lost $143 million in online relationship scams last year. Love hurts guys. The Federal Trade Commission is reminding people that are looking for love online to beware of scam artists. It received 21,000 reports about such scams last year. The average person lost $2,600 in such a scam. Typically the scam goes something like this: the person has a good looking profile photo, and they’re sweet to talk to. But when it comes time to meet up in person, well they just can’t because they live overseas for some reason. Suddenly, they need money to travel to see you, or to cover an important medical procedure. They ask for money to be wired, or sent via a gift card.

Trending on Thingiverse, a database of 3D-printing models, are models that you can download and print as a Valentine’s Day gift. Models range from jewelry like rings and pendants, to a working heart-shaped clock, to an avacado with emotions. Yes, Heart-o-cado replaces the black pit at the centre of every avacado with a heart. And that’s all I have to say about that.