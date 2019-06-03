HashTag Trending – BlackBerry Messenger waves goodbye; BBC hits data cap on 5G; Spotify testing Social Listening

BlackBerry Messenger gets shut down today, BBC hits data cap during its first 5G live broadcast, Spotify is testing playlist sharing.



That’s all the news that’s trending today. It’s Monday, June 3rd, and I’m your host, James Roy.

Trending on Reddit, BlackBerry Messenger, the once iconic instant messaging app, dies today. BlackBerry Messenger rose to fame in 2005 when its unique interface and rich feature set dominated the wave of users. Unlike the saturated instant messaging ecosystem today, BlackBerry Messenger’s main competitor was simply SMS messaging. Unfortunately, its popularity eventually faded along with the declining sale of BlackBerry phones.

Trending on Google, BBC reached its data cap shortly after its first 5G broadcast began. When UK telecom company EE flipped the switch on its 5G network, BBC decided to stream a live news segment over 5G to demonstrate its blazing speed. While the video feed quality was excellent, the high data rate quickly consumed the available data cap, delaying the segment by 15 minutes. With 5G promising to deliver higher quality media, BBC’s hiccup highlights the importance of pairing a fast network with unlimited data.

Lastly, trending on Twitter, Spotify will soon let your share control of your playlist with friends. Those who’s ever had to fight over the role of being the track master during a road trip would undoubtedly understand this feature’s significance. It also avoids needing someone to reluctantly unlock their phone just to change a song. This feature is currently being tested internally without a concrete release date.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. I'm James Roy, thanks for listening.