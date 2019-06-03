Moving from idea to Implementation: ITWC DX conference brings together the experts

How do you compete in the hyper-competitive digital age?

You get the best information from the most credible experts, you make a plan, you take a deep breath, and you take action.

It’s easy to say, but with a tidal wave of information available with a single Google search, and the time-pressed schedules of IT leaders allowing little time to sort the facts from the fanciful, rounding up the required information for important decision-making is becoming increasingly hard.

ITWC 2019 Digital Transformation Conference and Awards Registration Now Open

As the largest publisher serving the Canadian IT technology market, ITWC is acutely aware of the challenge. It’s why we are pleased to announce the speakers’ lineup for our annual national Digital Transformation Conference and Awards, a one-day event that brings together the brightest minds to discuss the most relevant issues.

The 2019 edition features presentations by two CanadianCIOs of the Year, panels with leading CIOs from the worlds of finance, sport and entertainment, government and tourism, and debut engagements by impressive startup leaders and a brilliant virtual reality developer who is still in high school, but destined to become a next-generation tech powerhouse.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Presentations and Session

Whether you’re experimenting with cloud, concerned about your security posture, looking for ways to calculate your ROI from your CX effort, or trying to figure out what 5G will mean to your company, the awards program has something for you.

Look for Claudio Silvestri, CIO, NAV Canada for advice on talking about cybersecurity to your board, learn about the rewards and challenges of moving to a mobile workforce from the leaders at Telus who took their own company through the journey, hear how Alizabeth Calder of HomeEquity Bank and Ilaria Varoli, EVP, Myant Inc. separate the hope from the hype of emerging technologies and suggest how you can develop an emerging technologies mindset.

“The user experience continues to be a blind spot for many companies,” says Ralph Michaelis, CIO with Canadian Blood Services, offering a hint of the how his CX panel may go and Namir Annani, CEO ICTC, will help document the specific applications and business impacts that 5G will offer.

Come for the Learning, Stay for the awards

The day ends with a gala celebrating the winners of the ITWC’s Digital Transformation Awards. The awards recognize organization is six categories that have used technology to flip their business model or dramatically alter their customer experience. Previous winners have included Loblaws Digital, the City of Vancouver, and construction giant PCL.

Nominations for the 2019 Award close June 15

The conference would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors Service Now, Broadcom, Telus. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supporting partners include IDC, CIOCAN, CATA, ICTC and Digital Nova Scotia.