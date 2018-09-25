Hashtag Trending – Apple’s Shazam deal, Nomad wireless charger; unboxing the iPhone rainbow

Apple closes its Shazam acquisition, everyone’s shopping for a new wireless charging station, and what its like to unbox the new iPhone in all three colours.

Trending on Google, Apple closes its acquisition of Shazam. Shazam has been available since the early days of the App Store. If you’ve somehow never used it, it’s the app that can identify a song just by listening to it. Apple is paying $400 million US for the firm. At first the deal was held up by European regulators who were investigating if the acquisition would be anti-competitive. But it decided it was not. The expectation is that Apple will use features and data from Shazam to improve its own digital music subscription service. Yesterday, Apple announced that Shazam will now be ad-free for everyone to use. Sounds like they want some more data.

Trending on Product Hunt is the Nomad Base Station. This product is a wireless charger that’s available for pre-order and shipping October 1. My guess is that people are looking at this sleek charging pad to support their new iPhone purchases. This thing will charge two iPhones wirelessly at the same time. At $100 USD, this charging pad is a bit expensive, but the design looks really high quality.

Trending on Youtube, and nicely rounding out our Apple theme here today is Unboxing Every iPhone XS and XS Max. Unbox Therapy is the channel here. The host first complains about how he had to purchase the devices. Then he unboxes both of the phones in all three colours available – Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

There’s no wireless charging pad for that many phones at once, I’ll tell you.