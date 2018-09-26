Hashtag Trending – Elevate Tech Fest; Dialog launch; USB recording interfaces

Tech CEOs release a plan to boost Canada’s digital economy, a new online community is dedicated to call-in audio shows, and everyone wants to know – what’s the best USB interface to record to your computer?

I’ve spent a lot of time with industry experts this past year thinking about how Canada can become a digital leader. Today, we published a report with recommendations to the federal government on how to get there. The full report: https://t.co/6RnSheOr6X. Here's the TLDR; — Tobi Lütke (@tobi) September 25, 2018

Trending on Twitter, is Toronto’s Elevate Tech Fest. The week long tech event celebrates North America’s fastest growing technology ecosystem. Yesterday it kicked off with its keynote event. There, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains interviewed Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke. Lutke is the chair of a Digital Industries group that’s advising the government on improving the digital economy. The group also released its report yesterday. It says the government should double the number of billion-dollar revenue tech firms in Canada between now and 2025. That’s not such a crazy feat, since the number of such firms has doubled in Canada in the last six years. It went from six in 2012 to 13 today.

Trending on Product Hunt, is Dialog, a community dedicated to live spoken conversation online. It allows anyone to set up a live broadcast. You can invite guests to interview and promote the broadcast on Dialog’s website. When you’re finished the interview, you get a recording. Dialog is pitching itself as the antidote to toxic social media culture. With podcasting on the upswing, I could see something like this taking off. But live broadcasting has its pitfalls too. Listen to founder Daniel Debow at the beginning of this broadcast.

Trending on Google, what’s the best USB interface to record to your computer? Something weird about audio production going on today. This article on Soundguys compares several devices that you could use to record audio from a professional quality microphone and feed it right into your computer. I notice that the device I’m using right now is not on the list. But my personal favourite is the Zoom H4n Pro. I use a different Zoom device for recording audio interviews when I’m on the go. It’s very reliable, easy to use, and satisfying to operate.