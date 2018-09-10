Hashtag Trending – Apple’s next iPhone event; Huawei dropped from benchmarking tool; 58% of tech employees are faking it

Apple is scheduled to reveal its next iPhone on Sept. 12. Huawei has been dropped from benchmarking tool 3DMark after it was caught cheating on tests. And an informal test of Silicon Valley’s tech giants has revealed that 58 per cent of their employees feel like imposters.

First: Ever since the 2007 release of the original iPhone, Apple unveiling the latest generation of its flagship smartphone has become an annual event, and this year is likely to be no different. According to 9to5Mac, which received an exclusive official image from Apple, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant will unveil 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch versions of what’s being called the iPhone XS, with the larger model being called the iPhone XS Max. Insiders say the XS will feature an OLED screen and gold-coloured casing. The Verge, meanwhile, reports that Apple will also be revealing a cheaper, LED-based version of its iPhone X. Both devices are expected to be released before the end of September.

Next: Trending on Reddit, the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer has been dropped from a top benchmarking site after an investigation revealed Huawei was cheating on performance tests. According to AnandTech, which also exposed Samsung’s cheating on benchmarking tests, Huawei was reporting performance results from public tests that were up to 47 per cent higher than private tests. As a result, benchmarking site 3DMark has dropped Huawei’s P20 Pro, P20, Nova 3 and Honor Play. When confronted about the cheating by AnandTech, a Huawei representative said the company was fudging benchmark results because, quote, “others do the same testing,” endquote; and it’s a, quote, “common practice,” endquote, in its native China.

Also on Reddit: In a study that hits close to home for this host, an informal survey by anonymous workplace social network Blind has discovered that 58 per cent of workers at some of Silicon Valley’s biggest tech giants experience imposter syndrome. We say “informal” because participation was voluntary, but more than 10,000 users responded, and Blind’s user base includes thousands of employees from Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Uber – and Blind divided its results by company. The most confident is Apple, where only 45 per cent of employees felt they did not belong there. It is worth noting that studies indicate some 70 per cent of employees will experience imposter syndrome at some point in their lives. Case in point: Your host, who felt like an imposter at IT World Canada when he arrived in December 2015 and is now leaving pretty confident of his position here.