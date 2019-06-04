Hashtag Trending – Apple WWDC; Major outages for Google; Doctors battles fake news

News from Apple’s developer conference, major outages reported for YouTube, Google and Snapchat, and doctors rally to stomp out fake news on social media.

Apple’s product announcements from its annual World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, which kicked off yesterday, is trending on Twitter. New on the hardware front is the revamped Mac Pro – which social media has been quick to point out that it looks like a cheese grater – features an immense 28 core processor and up to two dual-GPU Radeon Vega graphics cards. Also new is the Pro Display XDR, a 32”, 6K Retina display that supports full 10 bit color depth and up to 1,600 nit peak brightness. Alongside the iPad OS and OS X Catalina unveiling, you can say goodbye to iTunes. Apple says it’s splitting iTunes into Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV.

On LinkedIn, thousands of users are commenting on the recently reported outages experienced by several sites and services, including YouTube, Google and Snapchat. The outages Sunday, believed to have been caused by a Google Cloud issue, affected the East Coast of the US, but users across Europe have also reported trouble accessing certain services. Reporting from the Verge says Google blames “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA” for the issues experienced on the weekend. As of this recording, Google has resolved the outages, which according to its own G Suite Status dashboard showed problems with almost every single Google web service at one point or another. Down Detector listed YouTube outage reports in a number of countries as well.

And lastly trending on Reddit – a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist is using his social media talents to develop an antidote for fake news. Drowning out false content with tweets, photos and posts from medical experts that average Americans can relate to, are the first steps toward addressing what Austin Chiang describes as the “biggest crisis we have right now in health care.” In an interview with CNBC, Chiang points out how doctors were hesitant to build followings on social media, and preferred academic journals. But with millions of people tuning in to anti-vaccination content, or promoting the use of industrial-strength bleach to eliminate autism for children, Chiang says it was time to take action. He’s now recruiting an army of physicians, nurses, patient advocates, and other health professionals to get online.

