George Brown College introduces a new cyber security education program

Samira Balsara
George Brown College (George Brown) has launched a new Cyber Security for IT Professionals program at the Centre for Continuous Learning. It builds on George Brown’s commitment to further education in digital skills and put students at the forefront of the digital economy.

The college developed the new program with the support of TD Bank Group (TD), in partnership with the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR). It focuses on learning options for students looking to both further understand the profession and to re-skill or update their credentials, and includes online learning modules and courses that offer micro-credentials related to the industry.

As part of the collaboration, CILAR is also supporting the outreach strategy for the program, focused on reaching diverse communities to create learning opportunities for everyone and help build interest in cyber security careers. 

“The micro-credentials help create amazing opportunities for George Brown students to gain the knowledge and skillset to meet growing cyber security needs. We are supporting our students and future generations of talent, and this is how we spell success at George Brown,” says Gervan Fearon, president of George Brown.

Through this program, students can work towards six micro-credentials in cyber security, created to teach the skillsets that are specifically required for these roles: 

  1. Vulnerability Analyst
  2. Threat Intel Analyst
  3. Phishing Analyst
  4. Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) Analyst
  5. Cyber Security Incident Response (CSIR) Analyst
  6. Watch Analyst

In addition, TD is supporting the development of the program by providing cyber security technology expertise in a consulting capacity.

“TD is proud to be working with George Brown on the new cyber security program to help educate the next generation of students and professionals in such an important and growing field,” says Glenn Foster, senior vice president and chief information security officer, Platforms and Technology Governance, Enterprise Protect, TD.

The next start date for the program is January 9, 2023. 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
