SUBSCRIBE
13
0
LegalPrivacySecurity

Former Uber CSO sentenced to probation for data breach cover-up

Howard Solomon
Getty Images

Former Uber Technologies chief security officer (CSO) Joseph Sullivan was sentenced to probation Thursday for trying to cover up a 2016 data breach and theft of tens of millions of customer records, the Associated Press said. 

Convicted last October by a jury of hiding the incident from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Sullivan was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a fine of US$50,000.

His conviction was the first criminal prosecution of a company official over a data breach.

Bloomberg News reported the San Francisco jury rejected his defence that other executives knew about the coverup and were responsible, convicting him of obstructing a government investigation and concealing the theft of personal data of 50 million customers and 7 million drivers. That included over 800,000 Canadians.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 15 months in federal prison.

“I think that considering the guilty verdict, Judge Orrick’s sentencing of Joe to three years probation and 200 community service hours, was well balanced and appropriate,” commented Avishai Avivi, CISO of SafeBreach. The judge did note that former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was “just as culpable,” Avivi added. “While I understand some may be disappointed that Mr. Sullivan avoided jail time, Judge Orrick made sure to note that this was that this was an ‘unusual one-off.’” Judge Orrick also noted that if he has a similar case in the future, ‘even if the defendant had the character of Pope Francis, they would be going to prison’  — sending a clear message to the CISO and business community, and confirming to the Justice department that this was a one-off leniency.”

This case should also recognize “that the CISO is a business partner,” Avivi said, “and that partnership should enable the CISO to avoid having to deal with the ethical dilemma Sullivan had to face, and ultimately bear the consequences of his choice.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
Previous article
Meta executive pulls out of planned testimony at House of Commons Heritage Committee
Next article
Ransomware Task Force report two years later: Mixed signs of success

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Howard Solomon

Featured Tech Jobs

Companies

Meta threatens to end news content in Canada if Bill C-18 is passed

Today, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, unveiled...
Government & Public Sector

Ransomware Task Force report two years later: Mixed signs of success

Two years after the international Ransomware Task Force issued...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY