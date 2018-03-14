Ernst & Young opens robotic services facility in Halifax

As a growing number of enterprises enter the 21st century, and embrace the digital transformation that comes with it, advisory firms must follow suit, with Ernst & Young (EY) Canada’s new Halifax-based robotic services facility being the latest example.

Launched Tuesday, the facility is the first Canadian robotic services-based addition to the company’s EY Global Centres of Excellence network, which has delivered what EY calls Robotic Process Automation (RPA) projects across 20 countries, and will offer customizable, RPA-based digital services to businesses across the country.

The company chose to locate the centre in Halifax because Nova Scotia’s capital is “turning heads as a hub for talent and innovation,” EY Canada Advisory Services managing partner Jad Shimaly said in a Mar. 13 press release.

“The EY Centre of Excellence model is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting clients facing complex issues stemming from widespread digital change… and the Centre will continue to fuel this evolution in the Atlantic region,” Shimaly said.

According to the release, other reasons Halifax was chosen included its access to a well-educated and diverse workforce, accessible airport, and a relatively affordable cost of living.

“Halifax has a wealth of talent and expertise to offer the Canadian business community,” Halifax-based IT advisory partner John Munro said in the Mar. 13 release. “The centre is an important step in ensuring the prosperity and future growth of the city and the Atlantic region as a tech hot spot.”

According to EY Canada, the centre will employ data scientists, application developers, system architects, project managers, and business analysts who will assist businesses seeking to incorporate automation into their operations, back office functions in particular.

Other EY Global Centres of Excellence focus on topics ranging from cybersecurity and analytics to manufacturing services.