SUBSCRIBE
Technicty Menu Goes Here
34
0
PrivacySecurity

Digital identity verification spend to exceed $20 billion globally by 2027, study reveals

Samira Balsara

New research from Juniper Research has found that spending on digital identity verification checks will reach US$20.8 billion globally in 2027, an increase from US$11.6 billion in 2022. 

Source: Juniper Research

The study revealed that this growth will be driven by both the prevalence of digital services requiring digital onboarding journeys, and the increasing requirement for more advanced identity verification systems as security risks and fraud continue to grow.  

Digital identity verification includes verifying information through procedures such as selfie scans, address checks, and knowledge-based authentication.

The research assessed leading digital identity verification vendors like Microsoft, Thales, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. It evaluated each company on criteria such as depth and breadth of offerings, service innovation, and future market prospects.

The research found that these vendors are taking advantage of the requirements for digital onboarding, while also providing advanced anti-fraud capabilities. 

For example, Microsoft has taken a leading role in verification, particularly with its Azure AD solution in a remote work context; leveraging its business environment presence. 

The study also found that Thales has added a different approach by creating a broad portfolio of solutions in identity verification that it then coordinates for each verification use case. 

Lastly, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is leveraging its broad data coverage using machine learning to verify identity. 

According to research co-author Damla Sat, “There are multiple pathways to identity verification success. There are many different segments and verification types, with no single vendor covering all the solutions. As such, there is still a lot of room for innovation; vendors must focus on building out innovation partnerships and acquisitions that allow them to intelligently orchestrate the most effective verification types for each use case to drive growth forward.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleLonger life for lithium-ion batteries could soon be possible
Next articleHashtag Trending August 31- Qualcomm fine scrapped; Lastpass hacked; BlackBerry patent sale hangs

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Cloud

Laurentian Bank partners with Kyndryl for its cloud transformation journey

The Laurentian Bank of Canada and IT infrastructure service...
Development

Longer life for lithium-ion batteries could soon be possible

A group of scientists at the Gwangju Institute of...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY