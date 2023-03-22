Composable.com relaunches its website with new sponsors

Composable.com is relaunching following upgrades to the site and eight new sponsors for its composable commerce news and education hub.

Composable.com is a resource site and community hub dedicated to advancing the shift to composable commerce, which allows retail enterprises to build digital engagement faster and helps them save money by using a layered approach to designing and developing products and services across every customer touchpoint. The new site now offers business leaders a commerce suite with the latest news, information, and resources.

Orium, a composable commerce consultancy and system integrator, is the the title sponsor of composable.com’s relaunched site and will be joined by seven additional sponsors, which include: commercetools, Vercel, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, Netlify, Gluo and Hakkoda.

“As composable commerce has gone mainstream, we’ve seen incredible demand for real, tangible education on what it is, who it’s for, and how to do it well,” said Jason Cottrell, chief executive officer of Orium, which specializes in composable commerce, customer data, and retail platform engineering.

Composable.com’s sponsors are looking at a new vision for the next generation of commerce experiences, the company said in its announcement. This relaunch will aim to create one that moves away from the idea of an all-in-one solution for everyone, and rather to a custom built, fully-integrated commerce system that equips brands with the tools their business needs to succeed.

The relaunched composable.com features a more concrete insights hub and focuses more directly on the vision of being the central resource space for everything composable commerce, from news to education, the announcement said..

In the next couple of months, composable.com will be adding Master Classes, a Slack workspace, and an open source code and design pattern accelerator to its offerings.

These features will provide the composable commerce community with opportunities to look into how to implement, manage, and take full advantage of a modular commerce system, with the knowledge and help of experts.

“This is an exciting category to be working in, and I can’t wait to see how this space evolves,” Cottrell said. “Composable commerce is a true paradigm shift, and helping others understand and take advantage of all the opportunities it creates is at the core of what we do.”

