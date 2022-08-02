Coffee Briefing August 2, 2022- Mastercard launches Changeworks; Zoho celebrates growth and expansion; Trending tech skills in Canada; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Zoho celebrates milestones in growth and focuses on expansions

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has announced it has achieved a rate of 38 per cent year-over-year growth and surpassed the 80 million user mark.

In addition to its global expansion, the company is focusing on growing its product portfolio and making investments in automotive, robotics, and telehealth technologies.

Over the past two years, the company also opened 59 new global hub-and-spoke offices in rural areas and small cities to expand support local communities and diversify its markets.

Along with expansions into markets in Canada, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, Zoho has announced plans to add 100 new small-scale offices in rural districts across India over the next few years.

QuadFi announces first borderless credit solution to drive financial inclusion for immigrants

Toronto-based fintech company QuadFi has announced a new borderless credit solution, independent of FICO scores, designed to provide new immigrants across North America and beyond with access to products and loans regardless of their financial history.

QuadFi’s ability to provide loans to newcomers, assessed through alternative data such as education and income level as well as open banking information, has resulted in a month-over-month growth of over 500 per cent in its credit portfolio. The company serves newcomers from Mexico, Nigeria, and The Philippines and plans to add more countries to the list.

“From a global perspective, the challenges we’re facing – from international conflicts to climate change – can only be addressed through human ingenuity. Our contribution at QuadFi is to use data science to support the free flow of people, talent, and ideas to thrive across borders,” said Dr. Manny Nikjoo, co-founder and chief executive officer of QuadFi.

Mastercard launches program to accelerate work of Canadian not-for-profit organizations

Mastercard has launched Changeworks, a program that helps Canada’s not-for-profits with their digital transformation journey.

CanadaHelps is the first anchor grant recipient of Mastercard Changeworks. The grant will fund the development and piloting of a new program called the CanadaHelps’ Charity Growth Academy. This will help small and medium-size charities use tech and data to transform their strategies, operations, and fundraising.

The core mission of Mastercard Changeworks is to support Canadian not-for-profits by helping them improve their technology and data capabilities. The program launches with a targeted focus on not-for-profits in the entrepreneurship space, particularly those supporting Indigenous and Immigrant/Newcomer small-business entrepreneurs.

Canada’s retailers now have ‘one-stop’ platform to access up-to-date data

The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) recently launched the Retail Pulse Dashboard, an initiative developed by KPMG Canada designed to allow Canadian retailers to access an assortment of information across multiple retail sectors, regions, and timeframes.

The platform, according to a release, collects and consolidates data from various sources, including Statistics Canada, about everything from national retail sales and job numbers to economic data and consumer spending.

Kostya Polyakov, national industry leader for consumer and retail for KPMG in Canada, said the platform “collects and delivers near-real time and real-time industry intelligence, across the metrics that matter to retailers, so they can make better, more informed business decisions.”

Describing it as a “game-changer,” RCC member Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys, a retailer with 68 locations across the country, said “to stay competitive and growth orientated, it is critical for us to have several channels to get the insights we need so we can continuously refine and innovate our brand storytelling and customer experiences.”

Top tech skills Canadians are currently learning

Udemy, an open online course provider aimed at professional adults and students, recently released its Workplace Learning Skills Index, providing quarterly data-driven insights on what people across the world are learning. The index highlights some of the most popular skills Canadians have been focusing on from the past quarter.

Top skills in Canada include cloud computing, data cleaning, Microsoft PL-300, Microsoft Office, 3D Game Development, and Unreal Engine.

Some of the top global tech skills include Microsoft SC-200 (Securities Operations Analyst), Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics and Microsoft Azure IoT.

