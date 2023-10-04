CN Rail reports ‘internet connectivity incident’ disrupting Ontario passenger service

CN Rail says an IT incident affecting passenger rail service in the Toronto area it began suffering this afternoon isn’t related to cybersecurity.

“It’s an internet connectivity incident,” a company spokesperson told ITWorldCanada.com at 4:30 p.m Eastern. “At this point nothing indicates it’s a cybersecurity breach.”

In a tweet CN described the problem as both an internet connectivity and an electronic data interchange (EDI) issue.

In addition to passenger trains, CN’s customer portal is also impacted.

CN freight trains, the Montreal-area EXO train and bus passenger service and Amtrack trains to and from the U.S. are operating as normal.

The problem is disrupting southern Ontario’s VIA Rail and the provincially-owned GO Transit passenger service at the start of rush hour where thousands of people are eager to get home.

In a post on the X social media platform Go Transit said, “We intend to run limited service from [Toronto] Union Station but there will be ongoing delays and cancellations as we work to recover rail service.”

“There will continue to be cancellations and delays as we get everything back up and running,” Go transite said in a later tweet. “Trains are very busy, so please consider travel alternatives or traveling later this evening if possible.”

GO Transit’s trains and buses are a regional public transit service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. It serves a population of more than 7 million people.

Go Transit is a division of the provincial Metrolinx Crown corporation. A Metrolinx spokesperson told CBC News that two GO Trains were stuck between stations, but passengers were being transported to nearby stations.

UPDATE: At 8 p.m. CN said internet connectivity had been restored.

“During the outage, CN worked with GO to temporarily take over their train dispatching responsibilities,” the statement said. “This allowed for the partial resumption of GO and VIA services. GO Transit has now resumed dispatching their lines and they are working to resume their normal movements. CN will be working with GO to review the incident and put in place processes to avoid further disruptions.

“CN’s customer service portal and EDI system are currently operational. CN trains did not experience any major delays and no data was impacted.

“CN would like to apologize for the impact caused by this outage. While there continues to be no indication of a cyber security issue, the cause of the outage remains under investigation.”