Cloud security provider Wiz opens Montreal data centre

Cloud security provider Wiz has opened a hosted Canadian data centre so customers won’t have their metadata stored offshore.

“We want to ensure we provide our customers with the best solutions,” Raaz Herzberg, the company’s vice-president of strategy, said in an interview this month. “Opening a data centre in Montreal ensures high performance. It enables our Canadian customers to keep all of their data in the Canadian region. And we can provide local businesses with the best support.”

Wiz is an agentless tool that connects to all of an organization’s cloud services through an API to give visibility and analysis of cloud risks.

It connects to Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud, VMware vSphere, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes, across virtual machines, containers, serverless functions, and data stores like public buckets, data volumes and databases.

Then it can detect and rate misconfigurations, network exposure, secrets, vulnerabilities, malware, sensitive data and identities.

Among the advantages of the platform, Herzberg said, is it allows both developers and IT security pros to work together to find and blunt cloud application risks. “The cloud environment is heavily owned by the dev team,” she said. “So by enabling both developers and security to work on the same platform, we help them mitigate risks.”

Among the other advantages of Wiz is that it allows Canadian customers to see how their cloud environments map to the ITSG 33 security risk framework set out by the federal government’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, as well as frameworks created by the U.S. National Institute for Technology and Standards (NIST) and the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Herzberg wouldn’t say how many Canadian customers the company currently has, but did say they include Northbridge Financial, Assent, Questrade, and Shakepay.

She also wouldn’t detail pricing, which depends on the size of the IT environment, including the number of virtual machines and workloads in the cloud.

Wiz also has data centres in the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and Australia.