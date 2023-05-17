SUBSCRIBE
CIOCAN celebrates growth and member accomplishments at its annual Peer Forum

Jim Love
Shown speaking at the event is Philippe Johnston, president of CIOCAN's national board.

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN), held its annual Peer Forum in Toronto earlier this month, an event that brings together chief information officers (CIOs) from across Canada for two days of networking and discussions on topics affecting technology leaders.

This year’s theme was Bridging Innovation and Delivery: A Balancing Act, and national president Philippe Johnston opened the event, recognizing that the membership had grown by almost 25 per cent in the past two years and now includes not only CIOs, but also chief information security officers (CISOs).

Another accomplishment to celebrate was the launch of the Atlantic chapter earlier this year, which gives the association local chapters in all regions of the country from coast to coast.

The association also recognized a number of members for their contribution to the organization and the profession over the past year with their CIOCAN Impact Awards.

“The CIOCAN Impact Awards recognize the outstanding contributions of our members,” said Johnston. “It is together that we tackle the complex issues of our profession and we’re so proud of our members who are leading the way.”

President’s Award – Derek Cullen, chief information officer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Derek Cullen

Lifetime Achievement Award – Gary Munro, manager, Information Technology, City of North Vancouver

Gary Munro

Member of the Year – Vancouver Chapter – Bob Clark, Senior Vice President, Information Services, Anthem Properties

Bob Clark

Member of the Year – Toronto Chapter – Gini Wong, Head of Information Technology MUFG Canada

Gini Wong

Member of the Year – CISO Division – Mike Melo, Vice President, IT Shared Services & CISO, LifeLabs,

Mike Melo

“It was very difficult to select the winners from amongst so many deserving members,” said Johnston. “This year’s award winners show exemplary qualities and are worthy of the recognition of their peers.”

The CIO Association of Canada is the only national professional association that unifies all information technology leaders, including business transformation, innovation, and security. CIOCAN allows its members – leaders in the industry – to communicate their unique perspective and knowledge of the substantial issues impacting their profession. CIOCAN has steadily grown throughout the recent years and continues to focus on key growth areas applicable to the sector. Join CIOCAN today and help grow our profession across Canada.

For more information on CIOCAN please visit ciocan.ca

