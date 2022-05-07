SUBSCRIBE
Leadership

Chris Barry named the new president of Microsoft Canada, succeeding Kevin Peesker

Tom Li
Microsoft logo printed on the doors of its Canadian HQ. Photo by Tom Li
Microsoft logo printed on the doors of its Canadian HQ. Photo by Tom Li

With files from Lynn Greiner.

Chris Barry will succeed Kevin Peesker as the president of Microsoft Canada, following Peesker’s promotion to a worldwide role, Deb Cupp, president of Microsoft North America, announced in a post on LinkedIn. The transition will occur on July 1, the beginning of Microsoft’s fiscal year.

Microsoft Canada’s soon-to-be president Chris Barry. Source: Deb Cupp via LinkedIn.

Barry’s 19-year journey at Microsoft began as a senior product manager of the Microsoft tablet PC division in 2005. He is currently the vice president of worldwide enterprise commercial strategy and revenue. He has previously held roles as Microsoft’s vice-president of enterprise and commercial, and general manager of Microsoft’s Pacific West District. He also spent two years as a part of Microsoft Canada’s leadership team under Janet Kennedy, Microsoft Canada president between 2013 and 2017, and another two with Peesker, before moving to his current role.

Microsoft Canada president Kevin Peesker at the opening of the new HQ.
Photo by Tom Li

Following the transition, Kevin Peesker will lead Microsoft’s worldwide small, medium, corporate and digital business. Peesker joined the company as the president of Microsoft Canada in August 2017, coming from extensive leadership experience at Dell, including an almost five-year tenure as the president of Dell EMC Canada.

Both Peesker and Barry will work in Toronto, Canada.

Tom Li
Tom Li
