CES 2024: Intel drops full 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup

Last night at CES 2024, Intel unveiled its full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup as well as its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family for mainstream thin and light mobile systems.

Core 14th Gen mobile processors

Led by the flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX, the latest generation mobile processor family includes 5 new processors, and is built mainly for creators and gamers who use laptops yet requiring higher compute performance.

It features up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency and includes 24 cores (eight performance / 16 efficiency) plus 32 threads in its i9-14900HX processors. These chips also support up to 192 gigabytes (GB) of total DDR5-5600 megatransfers/second (MT/S) memory, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E and 7, the latest in Bluetooth connectivity, ThunderBolt 5 and more.

Intel did not offer any comparison to last year’s 13th Gen chips, but there have been minor upgrades in turbo frequency, and memory, as well as Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Intel did however, compare its flagship with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, touting higher gaming performance in several popular games at 1080p.

More than 60 partner systems, including HP, Alienware, Acer, Lenovo, and more will use Intel’s mobile chips and launch new products in 2024, Intel said.

Core 14th gen desktop processors

Intel dropped 18 new desktop processors in addition to the six launched last October.

Overall, the desktop processors will include up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency, support for up to 192 GB of total DDR5-5600/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory, support for in-box thermal solutions, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and 7 connectivity, ThunderBolt 4, integrated USB 3.2 connectivity support and more.

The flagship – Core i9-14900 processor with 24 cores (eight P-cores / 16 E-cores) and 32 threads – will cost US$549.

Intel again touted higher mainstream performance in everyday productivity and content creation, compared to AMD’s RyzenTM 9 7900.

New Intel Core mobile processor Series 1

The newly introduced Series 1 family will have three processors designed to provide balanced and efficient performance in thin and light devices, the company said.

The chips include up to 5.4 GHz turbo frequency along with up to 10 cores (two P-cores, eight E-cores) and 12 threads in its flagship Intel Core 7 processor 150U.

Additionally, the processors support up to 96 GB of total DDR5-5200/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory, include the latest Bluetooth and Thunderbolt 4 universal connectivity, support for both Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and 6E, and more.

Mobile systems powered by the Intel Core U Processor Series 1 will come to market in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.