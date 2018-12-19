Canadian-based Coinsquare makes first international move, launches in Europe

Toronto-born cryptocurrency trading platform Coinsquare is making its first international move, expanding into a number of countries in the European Union.

Today, Coinsquare announced it has officially launched in 25 European countries, including the U.K.; up until this time the cryptocurrency trading platform had only been available to Canadian customers.

According to the press release European customers now have access to its full suite of services, which includes cryptocurrency purchase and trade, it’s concierge-style trading with Coinsquare Wealth, its APIs for B2B customers, and Coinsquare Capital Markets which is for institutional and family office investors.

“After building a great deal of new infrastructure, achieving a successful third party financial audit and securing top-tier Canadian banking, we felt the time was right to expand our offering to another market,” Cole Diamond, Coinsquare’s CEO said in the release.

He explained that Europe’s cryptocurrency market is experiencing rapid growth and the Coinsquare feels that it has something unique to offer the market.

The company was founded in 2014 and touts itself as Canada’s premier trading platform for Bitcoin, Ethereum and a range of other cryptocurrencies.

It has had an interesting year, securing a relationship the Bank of Montreal (BMO) which allows its users to deposit and withdraw funds, it also acquired digital wallet startup BlockEQ and was named one of Canada’s top startups in 208 by LinkedIn.

It first announced plans to make the international move in August, with Diamond calling it “an exciting step closer to Coinsquare’s vision of becoming a global 21st-century financial institution.”