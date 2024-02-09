SUBSCRIBE
54
0
Government & Public SectorInfrastructureLegislation

Canada falling behind G7 peers in cybersecurity oversight, warns BlackBerry

Howard Solomon
John de Boer, BlackBerry's senior director of government affairs for Canada, testified before the House of Commons national security committee. Photo via ParlVu

Opposing viewpoints on the Liberal government’s proposed cybersecurity law for critical infrastructure providers highlighted a Parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday.

A BlackBerry official urged MPs on the House of Commons national security committee to pass Bill-26, because other countries have laws putting legal cybersecurity responsibilities on the private sector.

“Canada is out of step with its closest allies, and this legislation will help close the gap,” said John de Boer, the company’s senior director of government affairs and public policy for Canada.

Jennifer Quaid, executive director of the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange, a threat information co-operative, said that with “a few small modifications” the bill will help strengthen cybersecurity among critical infrastructure providers.

And Chris Loewen, executive vice-president for regulatory affairs at the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER), which regulates interprovincial pipeline and electricity operators, said the bill’s mechanisms for regulators would be similar to the way CER currently works.

But Francis Bradley, CEO of Electricity Canada, an association of power providers, warned that the proposed legislation could put Canadian energy producers offside with the cybersecurity requirements of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC), which oversees U.S. and Canadian companies.

Leila Wright, executive director for telecommunications at the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), said that C-26 would give her agency a new mandate to promote cybersecurity among telecom providers and ensure carriers comply with government cybernetics-related orders. But she wouldn’t comment on omissions or ways the bill could be improved, because it’s a proposed law. The commission’s job, she explained, is to implement legislation that has been passed.

To emphasize the importance of action, de Boer noted that in the last four months of 2023, BlackBerry stopped 5.2 million cyber attacks on behalf of customers; 62 per cent of them targeted critical infrastructure (CI) providers like banks and government departments.

A Five Eyes report this week on the China-backed Volt Typhoon threat group said it had compromised several critical infrastructure providers in the U.S., he noted, including some in the communications, energy, transportation and water sectors. A U.S. official, he added, fears the report is just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Aside from data privacy protection requirements in the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Data Act (PIPEDA), Canada has no legislation to make critical infrastructure providers report, prepare for, or prevent cyber attacks, he said.

By contrast, in 2022 the U.S. passed the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, requiring CI providers to report cybersecurity incidents to the government within 72 hours. Also in 2022, the European Union passed legislation forcing providers to implement baseline cyber security and to notify national cybersecurity authorities of serious incidents within 72 hours.

“Canada is falling behind our G7 peers in cybersecurity,” de Boer said.

Bill C-26 has two parts: One would amend the Telecommunications Act to give the federal cabinet and the Minister of Industry the power to order designated telecom providers to do “anything” to secure their systems against a range of threats. The CRTC would have a role in ensuring telecom providers comply with the act.

The other part of C-26, creating the CCSPA, would apply to other critical infrastructure providers. Initially, these would be limited to banking, financial clearing firms, interprovincial transport and energy companies, and nuclear power operators. Similar to the Telecommunications Act changes, it would create a cyber security compliance regime for designated firms. Included would be a requirement to report cyber incidents “immediately” to the Canadian Security Establishment (CSE), the branch of the Defence Department responsible for government cybersecurity.

The CCSPA will help governments and the private sector quickly share cyber attack information, de Boer said, warn and protect other potential victims, and rapidly deploy assistance to contain damage from attacks.

The proposed CCSPA isn’t perfect, he said. He recommended three changes:

— the obligation for CI providers to report cyber events immediately should be changed to within 72 hours;

— there should be guarantees that companies can’t be sued or prosecuted for cyber-related information reported to the government;

— and the bill should make it clear firms won’t be punished if they put good faith efforts into cybersecurity, but their firm suffered a breach of security controls or is believed to be offside the law.

Quaid said CCSPA’s preamble should encourage all Canadian public and private organizations to share their cyber threat information; should allow CI providers to share threat information through cyber exchanges as well as with government; and should allow CI providers to join any cyber security threat information sharing association.

Bradley complained the bill doesn’t recognize established security standards and expertise within the Canadian power sector. Among other problems, he said, the bill leaves the definition of a cybersecurity incident that has to be reported to yet-to-be-announced regulations. Our definition must be the same as NERC’s, he said.

Click here to see Electricity Canada’s written submission

NERC’s cybersecurity requirements — which Electricity Canada members have to follow — are higher than the CCSPA, he added, which is why he believes the bill won’t improve cybersecurity among his members on this side of the border.

But Bradley did say that while the cybersecurity of the energy providers here is higher than in other sectors, the CCSPA would help fill the gap.

He doesn’t want to see the passage of the bill delayed, but thinks it should be amended in some areas.

Hearings resume Monday, with testimony from federal Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the Canadian Bankers Association and the Canadian Telecommunications Association.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer. Former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, Howard has written for several of ITWC's sister publications, including ITBusiness.ca. Before arriving at ITWC he served as a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times.
Previous article
Google launches Bard GenAI in Canada, rebrands it to Gemini
Next article
Tech sector navigating layoffs while riding GenAI wave, says GlobalData

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Howard Solomon

Featured Tech Jobs

Tech sector navigating layoffs while riding GenAI wave, says GlobalData

Paul Barker -
The technology industry, says GlobaData, has already witnessed substantial...

Google launches Bard GenAI in Canada, rebrands it to Gemini

Lynn Greiner -
Google today announced that its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY