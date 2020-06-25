BlackBerry QNX now in 175 million cars

BlackBerry says its QNX suite is now in 175 million cars, up from the 150 million it announced at CES this year.

The BlackBerry QNX for automotive is a suite of embedded software solutions, including operating systems and middleware, as well as a host of security solutions that protects the vehicle’s systems from cybersecurity attacks. Vehicle manufacturers that don’t want to build their own secure operating systems can use BlackBerry’s QNX operating systems and frameworks to build their ADAS systems.

In January this year, BlackBerry announced that it has integrated Cylance, its machine learning security system, into QNX. Cylance is used to verify the integrity of updates to ADAS systems and protect them from malware. In addition, BlackBerry partnership with Renovo and Damon Motorcycles to integrate their solutions in their respective training and driver-assist systems.

“In the past five years we’ve gone from BlackBerry QNX technology helping to power 60 million cars to today’s announcement of more than 175 million – a nearly threefold increase and a testament to the fact that today’s leading automakers and their tier one suppliers continue to put their trust in BlackBerry and our ability to provide them with safe and secure software upon which the next generation of vehicles is being built,” said John Chen, BlackBerry chief executive officer.

Prominent automakers of BlackBerry QNX include Audi, Ford, as well as mission-critical industry companies such as General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and others.