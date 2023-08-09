SUBSCRIBE
46
0
CompaniesData & AnalyticsPrivacySecurity

BlackBerry intelligence report reveals a 40 per cent increase in cyberattacks

Breanna Schnurr

BlackBerry Limited has released its most recent quarterly global threat intelligence report, shedding light on a concerning 40 per cent rise in cyberattacks directed towards government agencies and the public services sector. The company said its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions successfully thwarted 55,000 individual attacks between March and May 2023.

Ismael Valenzuela, vice president of threat research and intelligence at BlackBerry, highlighted the vulnerability of governmental bodies and public service entities, including public transit, electricity, water services, schools, and non-profit organizations. Valenzuela underscored that these sectors often find themselves targeted by cybercriminals and other threat actors who exploit their weak defensive measures to inflict substantial damage.

“With limited resources and immature cyber defense programs, these organizations are struggling to defend against the double pronged threat of both nation states and cybercriminals,” he said. “Now, more than ever, they need access to actionable cyber intelligence to direct and strengthen their security strategies, while safeguarding the vital services, institutions, and trust upon which our societies thrive.”

One highlight mentioned in the report is the increase in cyberattacks per minute. Threat actors introduced an average of almost two new malware samples per minute, marking a 13 per cent surge from the preceding reporting period.

Furthermore, the report spotlights the healthcare and financial services sectors as prime targets for cybercriminals. In healthcare, the report noted that the combination of data and critical services creates an appealing prospect for cyberattacks. It also addresses the growing concern over ransomware groups targeting these sectors with information-stealing malware, stressing the importance of securing patient data and upholding the provision of medical services.

The report also highlights how the financial services industry faces persistent threats from various vectors, including smartphone-centric commodity malware, ransomware attacks, and the increasing prevalence of mobile banking malware. It delves into the cybersecurity challenges that financial institutions encounter as threat actors exploit the expanding trend toward digital banking services.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected].
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Aug.9-Cyberattack hits hospital systems across the U.S.; Researchers manage to hypnotize LLMs; Google’s attempt to dismiss $5 billion privacy lawsuit fails
Next article
OpenText unveils its vision for AI

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Breanna Schnurr

Featured Tech Jobs

IBM to make Meta’s Llama 2 available on Watson X

Ashee Pamma -
IBM announced today that it plans to host Meta’s...

New consortium announced to support information management practitioners

Ashee Pamma -
ARMA International and The Records and Information Management Practitioners...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY