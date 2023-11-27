SUBSCRIBE
89
0
Artificial IntelligenceCloudData & AnalyticsDigital TransformationSecurity

AWS re:Invent grabs the spotlight, with cloud, cybersecurity and AI in a business focus

Jim Love
A perfect symbol of the strategic, tactical and physical way AI and cloud will roll out in our business lives. Photo by Jim Love.

As its re:Invent conference opens in Las Vegas this week, AWS will make the case that it, too, has a leading role in the transformation that lies at the nexus of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

The Las Vegas setting is the perfect backdrop. The city feels like a real life version of the metaverse. Blinding LED video displays and video gambling machines dominate the landscape twenty four hours a day. Even the tree-lined walkways somehow feel like they are CGI generated.

But the Vegas location has another ironic twist to it, emphasizing the luck that AWS has had in terms of the timing of the event.

The event is launching just days after the nail-biting drama at OpenAI “sucked all the oxygen out of the room” and dominated the technology news cycle for days on end. As someone commented to me, “thank God that the OpenAI story happened last week.”

The stakes are huge – for the past few years AWS has been locked locked in a fierce competition for leadership in cloud computing with its rival Microsoft and its Azure platform.

AWS still has the lead in terms of market share, with an estimated 32 per cent of cloud infrastructure spending; rival Microsoft, with 22 per cent, has grown rapidly, initially by leveraging its dominance in desktop and server operating systems, and recently its strategic investment in OpenAI.

So the week will be dominated by presentations, keynotes, and demonstrations aimed at showing how AWS will try to maintain its leadership in the holy trinity of digital technology – cloud, cybersecurity and AI.

AWS will pull out all of the stops on AI this week, showcasing its own investments in cloud infrastructure and in OpenAI competitor Anthropic’s Claude.ai.

And in a world dominated by memes, one demonstration caught our attention, as we toured a site dedicated to AI in sports and gaming. In the midst of the noise and activity of soccer, basketball, gaming and more, a quieter demonstration held our focus.

In the middle of the floor, two robots quietly played chess, each challenger enabled by Anthropic’s Claude.ai. Move after move, the AI model both developed and countered the strategic moves of its virtual AI competitor.

Computers playing chess are not new by any means. All of this didn’t happen within the confines of digital circuitry. Using “off the shelf” and readily available robotics, the two “competitors” brought their battle to the real world as they moved these small pieces in confines of the chess board.

But there was more. While the AI competitors played their game silently and methodically, a screen above the demonstration showed their next move. Then it gave a clear, simple descriptions of the rationale behind the move.

In that one simple game, you could imagine AI in our business lives, as strategy, tactics, physical operation, and explainability played out before our eyes.

The only question was – what role would the humans play? Hopefully, we’ll find out answers to that as the week goes on.

Readers can follow the coverage this week in our publications, or you can attend some sessions virtually by registering at AWS re:Invent

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Jim Love
Jim Lovehttp://www.itworldcanada.com
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO of a great company - IT World Canada - Canada's leading ICT publisher.
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Nov.27- Meta’s inaction on the presence of under 13 users on its platforms; TCS, Nvidia code theft debacle; Levandowski’s AI church
Next article
Canada, U.S. sign international guidelines for safe AI development

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Jim Love

Featured Tech Jobs

Compel social media apps to toughen their privacy, trust practices, Parliament told

Howard Solomon -
Social media platforms should be forced by the Canadian...

Canada’s CIO Catherine Luelo resigns, highlights the fractured federal IT systems at the House of Commons

Ashee Pamma -
Catherine Luelo, Canada’s chief information officer, has announced her...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY