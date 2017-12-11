Apple only smartphone vendor out of Top 5 to not achieve double digit growth

Global smartphone shipments were up three per cent in the third quarter of 2017, with each of the top five smartphone vendors, minus Apple, achieving double-digit growth, according to the latest report from Gartner Inc.

The top five smartphone vendors of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi, each exhibited growth, with Apple being the only vendor to not hit double-digit growth most likely due to a fourth quarter release of the iPhone X. However, Apple’s return to China has paid off as it still grew by 5.7 per cent year-over-year.

Samsung recorded a resurgence of sorts with a 19.3 per cent increase – the first double-digit growth the Korean company reported since the fourth quarter of 2015.

“Renewed pushes of the newly designed Galaxy S8+, and Note 8 smartphones have brought back growing demand for Samsung smartphones, which helped it compete against Chinese manufacturers and deliver a solid performance in the quarter,” said Anshul Gupta, research director at Garner.

The Chinese vendors of Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi each exhibited significant growth due to successes in international markets outside of China. Xiaomi recorded the biggest growth with an 80 per cent increase year-over-year due to strong performances in countries such as India.

Gartner is crediting emerging Asia/Pacific markets and the North America market as the driving force behind this growth in Q3 2017 at 15 per cent and 11.2 per cent increases respectively. Strong pushes in both regions made up with a slow quarter in China that saw an 11 per cent decline due to the consolidation around local and lesser-known brands.

However, despite a decline in shipments, the Chinese market still holds over a quarter of the market share of the entire world.

As for the final quarter of 2017, Gartner points to the release of the iPhone X and Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as reasons for continued growth in smartphone shipments around the world.

“The arrival of Apple’s new flagship iPhones at the end of the third quarter of 2017 has delayed smartphone purchases into the fourth quarter of 2017,” said Gupta. “Following compelling offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the holiday season will likely boost sales of smartphones before the end of the year.”