Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are for high-end audio systems

Streaming to your fancy sound system through Alexa is now possible with the Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp.

Both the Echo link and Echo Link Amp fill the role the nimble Amazon Echo Dot couldn’t: delivering high fidelity audio to high-end audio systems. This is partially due to not having the correct connectors. The Amazon Echo Dot uses a versatile but simple 3.5 mm audio jack, which doesn’t support the complex multichannel setups of a beefy 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound speakers.

Unlike the Echo Dot, Echo Links come with a plethora of connectors. users can find analog and digital Coax RCA connectors, as well as optical Toslink and RJ45 Ethernet connectors at the unit’s rear.

Whereas both Echo Links feature a TPA612A2 stereo headphone amplifier, the Echo Link Amp has an additional 2 channel amp with 60W output at 8Ohms. Relative to the Amazon Echo Dot, the Echo Links also have higher dynamic range and better audio quality.

To pair with wireless speakers, the Echo Links can connect via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While it doesn’t have a built-in microphone, it accepts voice control sent via the Alexa app or a connected Amazon Echo device. Alexa devices often have the ability to link together and the Echo Link is no exception; by pairing with a compatible Echo device, it can play music synchronously with speakers in different rooms.

The Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp can be pre-ordered through Amazon for $269.99 and $399.99 respectively. They will officially become available on April 20.