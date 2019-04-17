Hashtag Trending – YouTube flags Notre Dame; 3D printed prosthetics; Your first computer

YouTube flags the Notre Dame fire as misinformation, a 24-year-old engineer is changing lives with his 3D printed prosthetic limbs, and Twitter goes down memory lane.

Reddit users are pointing out how YouTube flagged livestreams of the devastating Notre Dame cathedral blaze as misinformative. Not only that, but YouTube’s algorithm decided to offer users a completely unprompted and unrelated description of the September 11 attacks beneath the livestream, alluding to the possibility that the catherdral fire was related to terrorism. As of this recording, officials have not made that claim. YouTube told BuzzFeed.News the September 11 panels were automatically triggered, and that it disabled them for livestreams related to the fire.

A 24-year-old man is making prosthetic limbs more accessible for low-income countries pic.twitter.com/EqYMEMkoo2 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) April 13, 2019



24-year-old Guillermo Martínez is trending on Twitter after a video about his 3D printed prosthetic arms being distributed in low-income countries snatched the hearts of thousands on the platform. The young engineer, who bought his first 3D printer for $172 a few years ago, has since gone on to print and fit thousands of prosthetic arms for people all over Kenya. The arms are designed for people who are missing part of or all of their arm and built with a high-tension string mechanism. This allows them to actually grip objects weighing up to 10 kg. The video from Tech Insider says producing and fitting a prosthetic can cost $1,000, which is eight months of income for the average worker in Kenya. Because of 3D printing, it costs a lot less for Martinez to create the prosthetics, which is also why he’s handing them out to those in need – for free.

And lastly, Twitter users are gushing over their old computers after a single post from Washington Post reporter Christopher Mims went viral. Mims posted a photo of his old Commodore 64 and asked his followers to post pictures of their first computer. It spurred thousands of responses. Compaq Presarios, Osbornes and other weird boxes suddenly flooded his Twitter feed. Suddenly everyone was reminded of the simpler days, when the internet didn’t exist and people crowded around an 8-bit machine to enjoy the beeps and boops of the archaic family computer.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.