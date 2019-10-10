Hashtag Trending- You need to install this Windows update; macOS upgrade woes; Twitter phone number mess

Microsoft asks users to install a critical patch once again, Apple macOS Catalina messes up music tools, Twitter uses authentication phone numbers to create ads.

It's Thursday, Oct. 10th, and I'm your host, Tom Li.

First, trending on Google, Microsoft is urging users to install a critical update before installing the October cumulative update that adds security and stability improvements. The prerequisite is something called a Service Stack Update, which ensures that the Windows update tool works properly. You can download the patch in the link included in our transcript or check for it through the Windows update settings in the operating system.

Microsoft isn’t the only one facing update woes, Apple’s latest macOS Catalina is causing trouble as well. It’s well-known that Catalina kills MacOS, but with its removal, Catalina also deleted an XML file that keeps track of iTunes’ local music collection. The problem is that some third-party music tools also rely on that XML file to function and would be broken without it. In addition, Catalina also drops support for 32-bit apps with only a single dialogue warning its users. Upon upgrading, users would have to sort through their program list and download their 64-bit alternatives.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Twitter has accidentally used phone numbers reserved for authentication to create ads. Upon its discovery, Twitter has addressed the issue and apologized for the mistake, but couldn’t say how many users were impacted. With that said, it does stress that no information has been shared with third party companies.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.