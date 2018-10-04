Hashtag Trending – US tests alert system, GM and Honda team up, and eBay accuses Amazon of stealing

The US tests its nationwide presidential emergency alert system, GM and Honda are teaming up to build autonomous cars, and eBay accuses Amazon of stealing.

Wednesday marked the first nationwide test of the US presidential emergency alert system, and people on Twitter can’t stop talking about it. Cell phones across the country received a text saying “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Of course, Twitter made quick work of the presidential alert, transforming the message into baseball predictions, emoji-fueled rants, and of course, jokes about the president himself. Nation wide alerts are nothing new of course. The first US nationwide alert of an impending enemy attack can be traced back to the 1950s.

On LinkedIn – A lot of chatter around Honda’s decision to team up with General Motors to build autonomous vehicles through GM’s subsidiary Cruise Holdings. The investment of $2.8 billion over the next 12 years includes Honda paying GM $750 million right away, as it takes a 5.7 per cent stake in Cruise Holdings. Together, the two companies will develop and build a wide-use self-driving vehicle which will be deployed worldwide. The vehicle will be manufactured at a GM plant, though no date has been set for deployment of the vehicle.

And lastly, also on LinkedIn – eBay is pointing the finger at Amazon, alleging Amazon sales reps have been illegally poaching sellers from its marketplace. Ebay says its uncovered an unlawful scheme to solicit eBay sellers to move to Amazon’s platform, which included 1000 sent messages to eBay sellers originating from at least 50 Amazon sales reps. According to recent reporting, Amazon is conducting a thorough investigation of the allegations.”