Hashtag Trending – US files charges against Huawei; A serious FaceTime bug; Cybersecurity worker shortage

The U.S. has filed charges against Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, Apple disables a Group FaceTime feature because of a nasty security bug, and a new study points to a huge shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

Trending on Reddit, the U.S. has laid 23 charges against Chinese telecom company Huawei and its CFO Meng Wanzhou. This comes after Meng’s arrest in Canada last month at the request of the US for allegedly evading sanctions on Iran. The charges against the world’s second largest smartphone maker include obstruction of justice, bank fraud, and theft of technology. Huawei has rejected the charges and says it didn’t commit any of the asserted violations. Despite Huawei’s continued denial that the Chinese government holds no control over the company, the U.S. and other Western nations have been concerned that the Chinese government could use Huawei’s technology to expand its spying capabilities.

Apple is expected to release a software patch this week to fix a nasty Group FaceTime bug that allows callers to listen in on, and even see, users of iPhones, iPads and Macs before the user accepted or rejected a call. It’s not a great look for Apple, considering how much it’s been touting its commitment to privacy recently. Until the patch is released, users on social media have been telling everyone to disable FaceTime completely from the settings menu.

Lastly, a lot of chatter on LinkedIn about a new study that suggests the tech industry is lacking close to 3 million cybersecurity professionals. A recent study from ISC2, the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity pros, says the gap is much more significant than other experts have believed. Around 43 per cent of those polled suggest their organization provides inadequate security training resources. The study also highlights preferred qualifications for employment. Topping that list is relevant cybersecurity work experience at nearly 50 per cent, while cybersecurity or a related undergraduate degree was dead last.

