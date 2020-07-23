Hashtag Trending – Twitter bans QAnon; iPod flashbacks; Apple’s carbon neutral goals

Twitter bans 7,000 QAnon accounts, it’s time to throw it back to 2001 with iPods, and Apple vows to go carbon neutral by 2030.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, July 23, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich.

Twitter has banned 7,000 QAnon accounts, and limited 150,000 others in part of the social media giant’s initiative to crack down on harassment and misinformation. Twitter says it will also stop recommending any content or accounts related to the far-right conspiracy theory group. Q-Anons content will no longer appear in trending topics, or Twitter’s search feature, any QAnon- related URLs will also not show up. A spokesperson said Twitter was acting now because of rising harm associated with the conspiracy theory. For those that don’t know – QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory about a supposed secret plot by an alleged “deep state” against Donald Trump and his supporters.

Today we are going to do a little bit of a throwback as iPods are trending on Twitter. People are tweeting about their nostalgia for iPods making remarks like “Y’all remember downloading your CD’s to your computer then transferring them to your iPod? We were truly certified computer engineers.” This trend is likely due to a story from News Talk which goes back to 2002 when two girls got an iPod for Christmas but had no idea what it was. Now, many people are tweeting photos of their iPods, songs they used to listen to, to even the challenges of downloading music back in the day.

Apple released its 2020 Environmental Progress Report and has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2030 following decisions by Microsoft and Amazon to do the same. Apple says it expects to cut emissions by 75 per cent over the next decade, use “innovative carbon removal solutions” and secure commitments from its suppliers to use 100 per cent renewable energy for production. The decision to go carbon neutral comes from workers, investors and customers to take action on emissions. The hope is that every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact by 2030.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich, thanks for listening