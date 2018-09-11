Hashtag Trending – Tor Project’s new Android app; Snap loses strategy chief; British Airways sued for data breach

A new web browser for Android will make it easier to access websites anonymously, Snap loses strategy its chief Imran Khan, and British Airways is sued over a data breach affecting millions

First up: A story on Flipboard about a new Android app for anonymous browsing is making its way around. The Tor Project is building a new web browser for Android based on FireFox v60, and an early version of it is available for you to try right now. The app, called Tor Browser for Android, can be downloaded in alpha form from Google Play. The final version of the app is slated for an official launch sometime next year.

Next up, trending on LinkedIn – Snap’s strategy officer, Imran Khan, is leaving to start his own technology investment firm, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Khan is one of the few remaining leaders of the organization that took the company public in 2017. He will remain in his role until the company can find a replacement. Snap has been struggling to grow recently, and in the past year, has also lost or replaced its legal, engineering, finance and product and sales leaders.

And lastly, also on LinkedIn – People aren’t happy with how British Airways handled last week’s cyber attack that accessed 382,000 customers’ personal data – so they’re launching a group action lawsuit. British Airways is facing a $857 million group action lawsuit, launched by SPG Law, over claims that the airline company was compensating customers for “direct financial losses” but not for the “inconvenience, distress and misuse of their private information.” Each individual might be on the receiving end of up to $2,000 in compensation.

