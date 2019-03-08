Hashtag Trending – The Queen posts to Instagram; Facebook users abandon ship; Tim Apple

The Queen has posted to Instagram, Facebook users in the U.S. are abandoning ship – fast, and Tim Cook has changed his Twitter name to Tim Apple.

The time has come for the title of social media queen to be reclaimed by the one and only. The Queen has published her first ever Instagram post during a visit to the Science Museum celebrating the technology of communications. The monarch was shown iconic communications objects from throughout history after she formally opened the museum’s new Smith Centre. Her Instagram message, which was shared by the Queen to her 4.6 million followers, was shared with images of a letter written to Prince Albert pulled from the Royal Archives. The post specifically referenced the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. The engine was the invention of Charles Babbage, who is credited as the world’s first computer pioneer.

Facebook’s purchase of Instagram all those years ago doesn’t seem like a bad idea, huh? A new study from Edison Research says Facebook users are abandoning the platform at a rapid pace. Reddit users are buzzing about the estimated 15 million fewer Facebook users in the United States compared to 2017, the biggest drop being in the 12-34 year-old age group, according to the report..While the survey didn’t specifically ask users why they’ve abandoned ship, it’s hard not to point at the recent bad press Facebook has garnered due to privacy issues and that whole Cambridge Analytica scandal. There is also the possibility that young people don’t find Facebook appealing and are instead gravitating towards Instagram and Snapchat, something the report suggests as well.

And lastly, trending on Twitter, Tim Cook’s decision to change his name to Tim Apple on Twitter is putting a smile on a lot of faces. Following President Donald Trump’s inability to call Tim Cook by his real name, instead opting for Tim Apple during a recent press conference with Apple’s CEO, Cook appears to have used the mix-up as inspiration. Tim Cook’s last name on Twitter has been replaced by the Apple symbol, and users, of course, noticed immediately and lost their minds. It’s led to other Tech CEOs receiving their own name upgrades, including, Satya Microsoft and Jeff AmazonWashingtonPost.

