Hashtag Trending Sep.18- New technology to get through airport security in 30 seconds; Experts favour a new U.S. agency to govern AI; ChatGPT downtime raises questions about over reliance

Australian company Micro-X is developing an automated screening system near Seattle’s airport. This technology aims to transform airport checkpoints into self-checkout lanes, similar to those in supermarkets.

Travelers would enter the scanner, interact with an avatar, place their belongings in a compact CT scanner, and be scanned for prohibited items using machine-learning algorithms. The goal is to process passengers in as little as 30 seconds, with minimal TSA intervention.

If successful, the process promises not only speed but also reduced stress for both passengers and TSA officers. However, the technology comes with a hefty price tag. The cost of this self-screening system is estimated to be double that of current security lanes. Despite the high costs, the system’s design is groundbreaking and could reshape airport security.

AI specialists from top U.S. research universities have voiced their preference for the establishment of a federal “Department of AI” or a global regulator to oversee artificial intelligence.

The survey of AI Experts from Axios-Generation Lab and Syracuse University found the majority of experts believe that AI technologies need to be regulated, with “Regulation” being the top action to steer AI in a positive direction.

Thirty-seven per cent support a federal agency to regulate AI, while others lean towards global organizations or Congress.

Only a minority trust the private sector to self-regulate. The survey also revealed concerns about AI-induced discrimination and bias (42 per cent) and the potential for mass unemployment (22 per cent).

While no one person was trusted, President Biden did the best with almost 10 per cent of the respondents thinking he could be trusted to regulate AI, slightly higher than Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk or Sam Altman. Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump were the least trusted at 2 per cent for Zuckerberg and 1 per cent for Trump.

Most experts foresee job losses in customer service, art, design, and administrative sectors due to AI in the next five years. However, they anticipate productivity growth in technology, data and research analytics, and health care sectors.

Israeli software company Insanet has developed a spyware named Sherlock, capable of infecting devices through online advertisements.

This revelation comes from an investigation by Haaretz, which disclosed that the spyware has been sold to a non-democratic nation.

Sherlock can infiltrate Microsoft Windows, Google Android, and Apple iOS devices. Unlike other spywares that are sold as services, Sherlock is marketed as a technology product, with Insanet obtaining permission from Israel’s Defense Ministry to sell it globally, albeit with stringent restrictions.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Jason Kelley expressed concerns about Insanet’s use of ad technology for surveillance, emphasizing the potential risks of targeting specific groups. Protective measures against such threats include using ad blockers, privacy-focused browsers, and refraining from clicking on ads.

In the midst of a strike involving nearly 13,000 workers the United Auto Workers (UAW) found their verified status on X, previously known as Twitter, revoked.

This move was reportedly orchestrated by X’s owner Tesla CEO and self-proclaimed defender of free speech, Elon Musk. The union claims it hindered UAW’s ability to maximize its reach on the platform during a crucial period.

UAW had paid for X verification, and the blue check was removed without prior notice.

By midday Friday, the verification was restored. This incident underscores the broader tensions between labour unions and tech giants, particularly in the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.

The recent downtime of ChatGPT, a popular AI coding assistant, has sparked a debate among developers about the over-reliance on such tools.

Analytics India reported that many new programmers found themselves stranded without ChatGPT, with some expressing their inability to code without it.

While ChatGPT offers convenience by generating code based on prompts, it has also led to concerns about diminishing coding skills among users.

Some developers argue that while tools like ChatGPT can automate repetitive tasks, they should not replace the foundational understanding of coding.

Despite the convenience offered by ChatGPT, individual developers still have to ensure they maintain and hone their coding skills, irrespective of the tools at their disposal.

