Hashtag Trending – Samsung fixes Galaxy S10; Sony’s huge display; WPA3 bleeds Dragonblood

Samsung fixes Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor; Sony shows off 16K display; researchers find five flaws in WPA3.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone, then you may already know that its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is one of its greatest features. Despite its promise to be fast and secure, however, initial implementation has been buggy, with many users complaining about its speed and accuracy. If that sounds like your experience, then we urge you to check for an update through your phone. Trending on Google, Samsung has released a patch that improves its fingerprint sensor’s reliability. The patch is only 7MB, so it will finish before the third sip of your morning coffee.

Trending on Reddit, as we’re still gawking at the new 4K TVs in our office, Sony has shown off a massive 16K display. Built for the Japanese cosmetic group Shiseido in Yokohama city, it stretches 19.2m long and 5.4m tall. This isn’t the first 16K panel Sony has created; it linked a bunch of smaller display together into a single 16K display back in 2014. The new panel, however, is just one panel from end to end. While Sony hasn’t announced its pricing, it’s likely prohibitively expensive. Also, Sony has no plans on a consumer version, so you won’t be able to get one for your mansion even if you have the cash.

Trending on Reddit and reported by ZDNet, a group of researchers has discovered multiple vulnerabilities that affect the newly released WPA3 Wi-Fi security standard. Collectively coined as Dragonblood, these vulnerabilities could potentially allow an attacker to steal Wi-Fi passwords and gain access to a network. IEEE, the organization responsible for designing WPA3, has said in a press release that all the issues are addressed through software updates, and that it now includes additional testing based on elements of the latest research.

