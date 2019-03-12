Hashtag Trending – Quantum chips in silicon; critique of Zuckerberg’s privacy essay; Mac vs. PC in 2019

Why quantum computers just got another research boost. Taking Mark Zuckerberg’s privacy essay to task. And a Youtube host explains why he’s dropping his MacBook for a Windows 10 PC.

Trending on Google, a new development in quantum computing. A new paper in the science journal Nature Nanotechnology details a way to build quantum computers with silicon. Until now, the fundamental pieces of a quantum computer – called qubits – have been built on a variety of materials, including semi-conductors. Having qubits built on silicon is important for two reasons. First of all, we make current computer chips out of silicon. So if we can use it to make quantum chips, that means we can produce quantum computers at mass scale. Second of all, researchers also discovered this approach to making qubits removes the need to have readout sensors alongside each qubit. That sounds a bit technical, but the result is that we can make quantum chips that contain more qubits. And the more qubits we get, the closer we are to quantum computers becoming viable for more applications.

Trending on Reddit, a scathing retort to Mark Zuckerberg’s essay on privacy. Facebook’s CEO posted his 3,200 word essay on March 6th. In that essay, Zuckerberg admits Facebook doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to privacy. He also suggests the future of the social network could focus more on private communications. But in a rebuke of that essay on MIT’s Technology Review, the author takes issue with Zuckerberg’s discussion of interoperabilty between messaging platforms. Users of different IM platforms should be able to message each other, he suggests, so long as they meet Facebook’s safety and security systems. That sounds a lot like Facebook having a monopoly over all the private messages we send. Author Konstantin Kakaes argues that Facebook should be split up – with WhatsApp and Instagram being spun out as a first step.

Trending on Youtube, it’s the latest version of the old Mac vs. PC argument. In this iteration of the saga, the Unbox Therapy host shares why he’s giving up on Apple laptops. Long story short, this guy had a problem with the keyboard on his MacBook. So he started using a Lenovo X1 Carbon. Here’s what he had to say about it:

To me, watching this video just feels like an ad for Lenovo. But not labeling a paid video would be illegal in the U.S., so I guess it’s his honest opinion. Right?