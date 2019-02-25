Hashtag Trending – Oscars buzz; Mobile World Congress begins; Trump’s 6G tweet

Something happened at the Oscars that everyone is talking about (I just don’t know what), Mobile World Congress is in full swing in Barcelona, and Donald Trump invents 6G telecommunications with a single tweet.

Guaranteed to be trending everywhere today is the Oscars. I’m recording this on Friday, so I don’t know what happened, but the Sunday night broadcast is bound to create buzz that we’ll have to suffer through – I mean uh, sift through, all week long. So I thought I’d share some famous social media moments from past years:

Last year’s most tweeted about moment was The Shape of Water winning best picture.

In 2016 the top moment was Leonardo DiCaprio’s first-ever Oscar win for “The Revenant.” He’d been nominated six times previously.

And in 2017 the top social moment came during the infamous envelope malfunction. At first, La La Land was announced as best picture, but really Moonlight was the winner. The La La Land team was half-way through its acceptance speech when someone finally realized the error, and they where unceremoniously shuffled off stage.

Also dominating your social streams this week will be Mobile World Congress 2019. The annual show in Barcelona has become the telecom industry’s place to show off everything from new handsets to the latest network infrastructure. Watch out for LG’s flagship phone announcement with the G8 ThinQ. Microsoft is expected to show off the HoloLens 2, its augmented reality headset. And expect more foldable smartphones. Yes, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold already. But we expect manufacturers like Motorola and Huawei to be following suit. By the way, IT World Canada’s own Tom Li is in Barcelona covering the show, so check out our site for his reports.

Finally, and trending on Twitter, 5G may be all the rage at MWC but that’s not good enough for U.S. President Donald Trump. He tweeted that he wants 6G technology in the U.S. as soon as possible. American companies just have to step up their efforts and get more Gs in their networks, I guess.

