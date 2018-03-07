Hashtag Trending – Ontario’s pay transparency bill; the highest-paying tech jobs; Flow

Ontario introduces new legislation aimed at trimming the gender pay gap. A huge study of tech jobs reveals who’s getting paid the most. And a new app for project management geeks.

Trending on Twitter is the Ontario Women’s Empowerment Summit. With International Women’s Day taking place tomorrow, women business leaders gathered in Toronto to discuss the gender wage gap and women’s economic status. Speakers at the conference included Canada’s first female astronaut, Roberta Bondar, and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne. Wynne announced new “pay transparency” legislation that requires all publicly advertised job postings to include a salary rate or range. It also protects employees who discuss their compensation from any reprisals.

And speaking of getting paid, popular on LinkedIn is a survey of the highest-paying tech jobs. It was conducted by Comparably, surveying more than 100,000 workers between March 2016 and February 2018. Not surprisingly, it finds that there’s a gender pay gap between workers in similar functions. The biggest gap is seen among sales managers, where men make $151,000 on average and women make only $115,000 on average. The overall highest pay goes to software architects, lead engineers, and senior product managers. Also, you’re more likely to make more money working for a firm with a publicly traded stock than with a privately-owned firm.

The product of the day on Product Hunt is Flow. It’s billed as “beautiful project management for teams.” Pros listed for this app are its speed, a focused design, and flexibility that will make it suitable for design or developer teams. A con listed is the lack of dedicated software tracking features. If you know what a Gantt workflow is, then you’ll probably want to geek out and take a good look at Flow’s horizontal timelines and teamwork balancing features.

