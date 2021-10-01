Hashtag Trending October 1- YouTube bans anti-vaxxers; Facebook may face fine in Russia; Google’s search engine dominance

Files from Tom Li

YouTube bans popular anti-vax influencers, Facebook could face a massive fine in Russia, and Google says it doesn’t reduce consumer choice.

It’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, October 1, and I’m your host, Samira Balsara.

YouTube will no longer allow vaccine misinformation on its platform. The announcement made on Wednesday poses the platform to boot anti-vaccine influencers from its site, as well as delete false claims about vaccination overall. The crackdown has already kicked in; several popular anti-vax channels have already been removed under the new policy. Unsurprisingly, the channel’s owners are bitter about the removal and have equated YouTube’s policy as censorship. But there is still a loophole: the new rule only applies to vaccines that have already been approved, so claims about vaccines in testing are still allowed.

Facebook could face massive fines in Russia unless it removes content at the request of the Russian government. According to a report by Reuters, Russia is upping the pressure on tech companies to gain more control over its sector of the internet. One Russian state regulator claimed that Facebook failed to remove graphic and extremist content from its platform, and has opened 17 cases against the company this year. If the platform continues its non-compliance, then Moscow plans on issuing a fine of up to 10 per cent of Facebook’s annual turnover.

To deflect the European Union’s accusation that Google is abusing market power and reducing choice, Google’s lawyer said that people choose the Google search engine because they prefer it, not because Google incentivizes, or sometimes forces, phone manufacturers to preload the search engine on their phones, like the EU claims it had. The lawyer further stated that the most searched term on Microsoft’s Bing is Google. But at least one EU Competition Commissioner disagrees. One Commissioner said that by forcing phone makers to pre-install its search engine and Chrome browser, only one per cent of people downloaded a different search app.

